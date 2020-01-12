Joiner residents suffer from severe storm damage, homes demolished

JOINER, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people across Northeast Arkansas woke up in the middle of the night Friday night to strong winds and loud thunder during severe weather.
“At 3:20 this morning, I know the exact time because my back door sounded like someone was trying to come in.," says Joiner resident Kevin Love. "My alarm went off and all that. My wife said, “What is that? What’s going on?” It sounded like a freight train coming through the city.”
On Saturday, while rain and wind were still a factor, Joiner residents were picking up the pieces left behind, if any.
Homes, cars, and yards were flooded, with trees on top of them.
Some of them completely damaged like one resident’s home, Thomas Cowley, who reminisced back on what happened when he realized him and his girlfriend was in trouble.
“My girl woke me up, then I went to the bathroom. The winds were blowing hard. About the time I made it out the bathroom, we got pushed back to the bedroom and the trailer house was flipping," Cowley said.
Cowley said he and his girlfriend received a few scratches and bruises trying to get out of the house, but they are okay.
“When it stopped flipping, the house was low. You know, the house was upside down, so the back window was on the ground,” says Cowley. " I had to kick it out with my foot to crawl out the back window."
Joiner Mayor Sassy Winford-Ross says during her nine years in office, this is the worst storm to come through their town.
Although heavy damage was done, many residents say they are still blessed to be alive.
Ross also says the town will begin cleaning up on Sunday and is asking for other communities to lend a helping hand during this tragic time as they get back on their feet.
