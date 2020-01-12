Vote for the Hot Shot of the Week (1/6/2020 - 1/11/2020)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Week 1 of Fast Break Friday Night is in the ledger. It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week.
Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Greene County Tech (Zane Butler hits game winner)
Our first nominee is Greene County Tech. With less than 10 seconds left, Zane Butler goes iso and scores to give the Golden Eagles the win. They beat Nettleton 58-56 in the 5A East opener, GCT is 14-1 overall.
Gosnell (Brayden Burcham hits game winner)
Nominee number 2 is Gosnell. With less than 15 seconds left, Brayden Burchman drives and lays it in to give the Pirates the lead. They beat Manila 44 - 42 on Tuesday to take the 3A-3 lead.
Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Batesville (4 Pioneers care and share for 2)
Our first girls nominee is Batesville. They care and share, Sissy Skelton to Belen Sanchez to Lauren Cowden to Anna Ezell for the bucket. The Lady Pioneers beat Blytheville 67-32 to move to 16-1 overall, 5-0 in 4A-3 play.
Melbourne (Kenley McCarn baseline bucket)
Our second girls nominee is Melbourne. Kenley McCarn drives baseline and finds twine. She had 22 points on Tuesday as the Lady Bearkatz beat Marmaduke 47-39. The reigning state champs are 13 and 2 this season and atop the 2A-3.
VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
The poll opens Sunday at 4:00pm and closes Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday 10pm sportscast.
