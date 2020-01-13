Health inspectors report violations at multiple businesses

By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 13, 2020 at 9:04 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 9:04 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to area restaurants, Craighead County health inspectors made stops at several daycares during the first two weeks of 2020.

Here’s a look at what they found:

Name Address Date Type Violations
Ana’s Angels Academy 2614 E. Matthews 1-7 Routine No violations
Asian Food Market 2114 S. Caraway 1-8 Routine 1. No handwashing sign posted at handwash sink. 2. Posted permit was expired.
Chicken City 2112 S. Caraway 1-8 Routine No violations
Embassy Suites of Jonesboro 223 Red Wolf 1-3 Routine 1. Food under ice drip in walk-in freezer. 2. Utensils being stored with service end sticking up.
Houlihan’s of Jonesboro 225 Red Wolf 1-3 Opening No violations
Kids Kingdom Child Care Center 1507 E. Matthews 1-7 Routine No violations
Kidsney Zone 2723 E. Nettleton 1-7 Routine No violations
Laugh N Learn Academy 5510 Southwest 1-9 Follow-up No violations
Los Taqueiros Street Tacos 808 S. Caraway 1-7 Follow-up No violations
Love’s Travel Stop #607 5101 E. Parker Rd 1-7 Routine 1. Italian club sandwich cold-holding at 44F. 2. Boxed foods stored on floor. 3. Utensils stored with food contact surfaces exposed. 4. Handwash sink installed adjacent to drying board on three-compartment sink. 5. Walk-in cooler floors are soiled with debris.
Love’s Travel Stop #607/Subway 5101 E. Parker Rd 1-7 Routine Bag of onions on floor.
Nomad’s Pit Stop 3109 Commerce 1-6 Follow-up Food items in front left holding unit not maintaining 135F.
Sai Thai Cuisine 3509 Old Dornick 1-3 Follow-up No valid permit.
Shipley Donuts 1205 S. Caraway 1-8 Routine 1. Soiled utensils stored in handwash sink. 2. Flour and icing sugar not identified. 3. Dough not covered. 4. Single-service articles stored with food contact surfaces exposed.
Upper Crust Pizza Co. 3120 Shelby Dr. 1-2 Routine Handwash sink too far away from food prep areas.
You are My Art 4615 E. Nettleton 1-3 Routine 1. Need backflow prevention device. 2. Damaged tiles on floor.

