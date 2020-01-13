Health inspectors report violations at multiple businesses

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to area restaurants, Craighead County health inspectors made stops at several daycares during the first two weeks of 2020.
Here’s a look at what they found:
|Name
|Address
|Date
|Type
|Violations
|Ana’s Angels Academy
|2614 E. Matthews
|1-7
|Routine
|No violations
|Asian Food Market
|2114 S. Caraway
|1-8
|Routine
|1. No handwashing sign posted at handwash sink. 2. Posted permit was expired.
|Chicken City
|2112 S. Caraway
|1-8
|Routine
|No violations
|Embassy Suites of Jonesboro
|223 Red Wolf
|1-3
|Routine
|1. Food under ice drip in walk-in freezer. 2. Utensils being stored with service end sticking up.
|Houlihan’s of Jonesboro
|225 Red Wolf
|1-3
|Opening
|No violations
|Kids Kingdom Child Care Center
|1507 E. Matthews
|1-7
|Routine
|No violations
|Kidsney Zone
|2723 E. Nettleton
|1-7
|Routine
|No violations
|Laugh N Learn Academy
|5510 Southwest
|1-9
|Follow-up
|No violations
|Los Taqueiros Street Tacos
|808 S. Caraway
|1-7
|Follow-up
|No violations
|Love’s Travel Stop #607
|5101 E. Parker Rd
|1-7
|Routine
|1. Italian club sandwich cold-holding at 44F. 2. Boxed foods stored on floor. 3. Utensils stored with food contact surfaces exposed. 4. Handwash sink installed adjacent to drying board on three-compartment sink. 5. Walk-in cooler floors are soiled with debris.
|Love’s Travel Stop #607/Subway
|5101 E. Parker Rd
|1-7
|Routine
|Bag of onions on floor.
|Nomad’s Pit Stop
|3109 Commerce
|1-6
|Follow-up
|Food items in front left holding unit not maintaining 135F.
|Sai Thai Cuisine
|3509 Old Dornick
|1-3
|Follow-up
|No valid permit.
|Shipley Donuts
|1205 S. Caraway
|1-8
|Routine
|1. Soiled utensils stored in handwash sink. 2. Flour and icing sugar not identified. 3. Dough not covered. 4. Single-service articles stored with food contact surfaces exposed.
|Upper Crust Pizza Co.
|3120 Shelby Dr.
|1-2
|Routine
|Handwash sink too far away from food prep areas.
|You are My Art
|4615 E. Nettleton
|1-3
|Routine
|1. Need backflow prevention device. 2. Damaged tiles on floor.
