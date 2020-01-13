Health inspectors report violations at multiple businesses

Ana’s Angels Academy 2614 E. Matthews 1-7 Routine No violations

Asian Food Market 2114 S. Caraway 1-8 Routine 1. No handwashing sign posted at handwash sink. 2. Posted permit was expired.

Chicken City 2112 S. Caraway 1-8 Routine No violations

Embassy Suites of Jonesboro 223 Red Wolf 1-3 Routine 1. Food under ice drip in walk-in freezer. 2. Utensils being stored with service end sticking up.

Houlihan’s of Jonesboro 225 Red Wolf 1-3 Opening No violations

Kids Kingdom Child Care Center 1507 E. Matthews 1-7 Routine No violations

Kidsney Zone 2723 E. Nettleton 1-7 Routine No violations

Laugh N Learn Academy 5510 Southwest 1-9 Follow-up No violations

Los Taqueiros Street Tacos 808 S. Caraway 1-7 Follow-up No violations

Love’s Travel Stop #607 5101 E. Parker Rd 1-7 Routine 1. Italian club sandwich cold-holding at 44F. 2. Boxed foods stored on floor. 3. Utensils stored with food contact surfaces exposed. 4. Handwash sink installed adjacent to drying board on three-compartment sink. 5. Walk-in cooler floors are soiled with debris.

Love’s Travel Stop #607/Subway 5101 E. Parker Rd 1-7 Routine Bag of onions on floor.

Nomad’s Pit Stop 3109 Commerce 1-6 Follow-up Food items in front left holding unit not maintaining 135F.

Sai Thai Cuisine 3509 Old Dornick 1-3 Follow-up No valid permit.

Shipley Donuts 1205 S. Caraway 1-8 Routine 1. Soiled utensils stored in handwash sink. 2. Flour and icing sugar not identified. 3. Dough not covered. 4. Single-service articles stored with food contact surfaces exposed.

Upper Crust Pizza Co. 3120 Shelby Dr. 1-2 Routine Handwash sink too far away from food prep areas.