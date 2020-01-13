Jan. 13: Murder suspect in custody; cleaning up after the storms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Gray skies did carry into Monday morning but expect a few peeks of sun this afternoon.
We’ll go from the mid-30s to near 50 later today.
Overnight, showers will drop a few hundredths of an inch of rain across the southern half of Region 8.
Some fog might even develop before dawn Tuesday.
A warming trend into the low and mid 60s by midweek but it’ll come with a few showers and storms.
News Headlines
While you were sleeping, police arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in a Jan. 1 fatal shooting.
Utility crews worked all weekend to restore power following fierce storms, while area residents continue to keep watch on the rising rivers while cleaning up the damage.
The storms left one Region 8 church in pieces, but that didn’t keep congregants from coming together for their Sunday worship.
