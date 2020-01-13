Jonesboro man arrested on rape charge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Jonesboro man arrested Saturday after police say he raped a woman.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to a home on Melton Circle in regards to a domestic disturbance.
Once on scene, police say a woman was coming home from the store, when 44-year-old Obadiah Hedrick grabbed her by the throat, removed her clothing, and raped her.
The victim told police she told Hedrick to “stop multiple times.”
Police said the victim had injuries consistent with her sequence of events.
In the affidavit, the victim told police that Hedrick told her he was going to kill her, and she better call the police.
Police caught Hedrick in a camper parked in the driveway of the home.
A judge set Hedrick’s bond at $75,000 and issued a no-contact order.
