Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas doctor and a medical sales representative have been accused of taking part in a scheme which defrauded the U.S. military’s health insurer of more than $12 million. Federal prosecutors announced Friday Dr. Joe David May and Derek Clifton have been charged in a 43-count indictment. Both men are from Alexander. According to prosecutors, Tricare, the military insurer, paid over $12 million in 2015 for prescriptions, which were rubber stamped without examining patients. The indictment says the two men also took part in a widespread effort to obstruct an investigation by authorities. Court records did not list attorneys for either May or Clifton.