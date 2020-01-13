Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some passengers at St. Louis Lambert International Airport might soon be able to speed up their check-in process using their fingerprints and the irises in their eyes. The city Airport Commission on Wednesday endorsed a contract with a New York-based company to bring its CLEAR biometric system to Lambert. Passengers would pay up to $179 a year to use it. The system would allow people to go to a special line leading to a Transportation Security Administration employee checking documents. They would have to then go through the normal security screening like other passengers. The city Board of Estimate and Apportionment still must approve the contact.