Mississippi police sergeant loses law enforcement certification

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Holly Springs police sergeant has been de-certified by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
A review of Roderick Brown Jr.’s certification came after WMC asked questions about his de-certification in Arkansas before he was hired in Mississippi.
Brown was fired from the Forrest City Police Department after being accused of soliciting sex from women he arrested. The Forrest City police chief called Brown’s behavior “grossly unprofessional.” His personnel file there was more than 100 pages long.
Brown’s record shows he was also fired from the Gallaway and Southwest Community College police departments.
Brown remains employed by the Holly Springs Police Department.
