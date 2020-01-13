Red panda brothers join Memphis Zoo’s CHINA exhibit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has two new residents on exhibit.
Red panda brothers Xing and Itsuki were born at the Assiniboine Park Zoo in Canada in 2014. They have joined the Memphis Zoo’s CHINA exhibit. You can see them in a large yard next to the Francois Langurs. Visit in the morning and you’ll find them active and visible.
The zoo says Xing and Itsuki are a different subspecies than the pair on exhibit in Cat Country. They are bigger and more vibrant in color.
Red pandas were once thought to be related to giant pandas but they are more closely related to weasels, raccoons and skunks, according to the zoo. Their name in Chinese is “hun ho,” meaning “fire fox.”
Red pandas feed on bamboo and eat anywhere between 20 and 30 percent of their body weight in bamboo every day.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.