Region 8 represented on All-Arkansas Preps football teams

By Matthew Schwartz | January 12, 2020 at 8:40 PM CST - Updated January 12 at 8:40 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - After another year of high school football around the natural state, gridiron stars from all around Arkansas were recently honored for their performances in 2019, including some names from around Region.

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette has released their All-Arkansas Preps football teams. Here are those from the NEA that have been named.

First Team:

Chris Morris- OL West Memphis (Texas A&M signee)

Jashaud Stewart- DL Jonesboro (Arkansas signee) Also named Defensive Player of the Year.

Bryce Dixon- P Searcy

Second Team:

Ty Dugger- WR Harding Academy

Terry Wells- OL Wynee

River Dean- DL Valley View

Jerrion Green- DB Jonesboro

Hayden Miles- LB Searcy

