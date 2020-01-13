Software back up for Greene County communication app

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A communications app that was down for weeks is back up and running, the Greene County Sheriff's Office announced.
Members of the sheriff’s office could not communicate via the Mobile Patrol app because of software issues.
Jail Administrator Brent Cox said it was an issue on the provider company, Vine Services.
He said the app was down for around four to five weeks, but now it’s back up and running.
To learn more about the app, you can call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 870-236-7612.
