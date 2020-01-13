St. Francis Co. church damaged, continues services after severe storms

COLT, Ark. (KAIT) -Severe storms in northeast Arkansas over the weekend left a church damaged in pieces, but that didn’t stop one congregation and their pastor from having their weekly Sunday service.
On Jan. 11, it was an unordinary view for Pastor J.T. Baskins and his church, Smith Chapel Baptist Church, in Colt.
“The way everything looked, it looked like a tornado, but I have no idea, no way of knowing," Baskins said.
“I looked at it, I saw it, I unlocked the church and went into the church. Got to look at the damage and while I was walking through it, the Lord gave me a scripture," Baskins said.
“Isaiah 43:2 says ‘"When thy passeth through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee. When thou walketh through the fire, they shall not be burned. Neither shall the flames kindle upon thee. For I am the Lord thy God, the Holy One of Israel, thy Savior.”’
The pastor explained how the verse is a reminder to help keep hope and joy alive through a tragic time.
“When he spoke to me in a still, small voice about that scripture, peace flooded my soul. And with all the damage and all that’s happened, He’s in control and everything will turn out well.”
On Sunday, the church still held their normal services in their fellowship hall, which wasn’t touched by the storm on the inside, packed around 100 people.
“We’re just going to praise God, and we’re thankful that nobody was hurt," Baskins said.
“We’re going to have trouble and storms in our life, and this is one of them, and he’ll fix all of this together, all of this back whatever He chooses to do.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.