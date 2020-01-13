Third suspect arrested in October shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A third person has been arrested in connection to an October shooting that injured one man and left a dog dead.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Airreo Trayshawn Johnson, 26, was arrested in connection to the Oct. 19 shooting on State Street in Jonesboro.
Two other people were also arrested, with Johnson being named as the "man with the gun," in those affidavits.
Officers originally stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 1:45 a.m. Jan. 10 and noticed the passenger continued to reach down around the flood board.
Officers identified him as Airrero Johnson and learned he had a warrant for first-degree battery and failure to pay fines.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a stolen firearm under the seat where Johnson was sitting.
Johnson is charged with first-degree battery/manifesting extreme indifference that causes serious physical harm, along with theft by receiving firearm less than $2,500.
A judge set Johnson’s bond at $100,000.
