Abundance in donations, non-profit thankful for support

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A local non-profit organization in Greene County is busting at the seams after holiday donations.
The Greene County Foster Parent Association took to Facebook asking for no more donations of clothing, toys, and shoes.
Secretary Erika Conway with GCFPA said the community showed out this year.
“Anytime we need anything, we post to Facebook and immediately, people are calling us, texting us,” Conway said. “Everybody is always willing to step up to the plate. It’s just awesome.”
Conway said donations are always welcome, and while they’re not lacking in some donations, they’re still in need of several specific items such as:
- Pack-n-plays
- Cribs manufactured after June 2012
- Toddler beds
- Highchairs
- Bouncy seats
- Twin and queen sheet sets (no pillows or comforters)
Members of the organization said the donations received so far are nothing short of inspiring.
“We cannot thank y’all enough for stepping up when we needed y’all,” Conway said.
To volunteer or donate, call 870-476-6424.
