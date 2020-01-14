Allegiant Airlines adds 4 non-stop flights to Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Allegiant Airlines is adding four non-stop flights to the Memphis International Airport.
The company announced it’s adding flights to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), Des Moines International Airport (DSM), Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT).
Those non-stop flights will begin in May. To celebrate the new routes, you can buy a ticket for as low as $55 this week only.
The Memphis International Airport said Allegiant’s average flights per week will increase from 37 to 45 this summer.
