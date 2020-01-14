Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson named 2019 Grant Teaff Coach of the Year

NASHVILLE, TN (KAIT) - Head football coach Blake Anderson is earning more accolades.
Monday he was named the Grant Teaff Coach of the Year.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes hands out this honor annually to the Coach that exemplifies Christian principles and who is involved in FCA. Past winners include Dabo Swinney and Scott Frost.
Anderson led the Red Wolves during the toughest of circumstances. His wife Wendy passed away in August after battling breast cancer. Blake returned to the sideline in September at UNLV. A-State won 8 games in 2019, culminating in a 34-26 triumph in the Camellia Bowl.
