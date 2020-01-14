A Better Region 8: Be a hero this week and give the gift of life

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The winter months are one of the most trying times for blood banks across America.
Blood donations are down, and the need is up.
That’s why, for years, we have partnered with the Red Cross to do a blood drive.
Over the years, the name has changed from “Mash Bash” to “Drive For Life”.
Those names are great, but we decided it needed a name that represents what it means.
This year, we changed the name to the “Be the Hero” Blood Drive, because that’s exactly what you do when you give the gift of life.
Anyone who can donate blood is a hero.
One pint of blood can help several people.
If you’ve been in a life-threatening situation, you may have required a blood transfusion. It might have been a family member.
It was probably the generosity of a stranger that helped save your life or the life of a loved one.
They were a hero and you can help pay it forward this week.
The Be the Hero Blood Drive is Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at St. Bernards Auditorium in downtown Jonesboro.
No appointment is necessary. Just walk in and, in just a few minutes, you can be a hero.
Again, it’s the “Be the Hero Blood Drive” this week with the American Red Cross and KAIT.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.