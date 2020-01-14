15 bridges to be replaced in Southeast Missouri as part of bundle project

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is seeking a company to repair, or replace more than a dozen bridges in Southeast Missouri in the next several years.
On Monday, dozens of contractors met with MoDOT for an industry meeting as part of the Bootheel Bridge Bundle project that includes the 15 bridges that are in poor condition.
"We go through an asset management plan every year and we have to figure out how many bridges need to be repaired and replaced," MoDOT Bootheel Bridge Bundle Project Director Benji Philpot said. "These (15) have come up on our list. They're in poor condition, whether it's the substructure, the deck, or the superstructure which is the beams underneath. So we want to make sure for the traveling public that we replace the bridges that need to be replaced."
On January 13, the release requests for qualifications for the approximate $22 million design and build projects were due, followed with the statement of qualifications due on February 11.
Philpot shared information on each of the 15 bridges during the meeting on Monday.
"We've identified an additional 10 that could be brought in as possible alternatives," Philpot said. "If the innovation and savings are there, then we can bring in more bridges and we can build more for the taxpayers dollars. We can stretch the penny."
Philpot said it's important they address these bridges and replace them to help keep you safe on the road.
“We drive across the bridges everyday and we don’t really notice it. And if one is closed, we do notice it. It’s the inconvenience of having a bridge out or just for safety purposes if you can’t get an ambulance to you when you need it. That’s the reason why we replace the bridges when we need to.”
The 15 bridges are located in Mississippi, St. Francois, Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Butler, Reynolds, Dunklin and Pemiscot counties.
13 of the bridges are already included in Governor Parson's $351 million dollar focus program.
MoDOT has listed project goals that are important to the project as well.
This includes delivering the project within the budgeted $25.2 million on or before December 31, 2023. Secondly, to use innovation to maximize the number of locations to be addressed while sensitive to location and traffic. Additionally, to minimize public inconvenience, flexible scheduling and improve safety.
The selected contractor for the project is slated for July of 2020.
For more information on this, visit MoDOT’s website here.
