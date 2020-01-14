Clara Parker named Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year for 2nd straight season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 2020 Clara Parker has won a second straight championship, signed with a division one program and now has been named the Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year.
During her senior campaign she compiled 432 kills, 344 digs and 40 service aces.
The future Arkansas Razorback finished her high school career with 1,450 kills, 1,209 digs, and 125 service aces.
Parker joins Susanne Snipes as JHS players to win the award on multiple occasions.
