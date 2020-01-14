Four 5A East standouts nominated for 2020 McDonald’s All-American Game

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The McDonald’s All-American Game revealed their 2020 boys basketball and girls basketball nominees. Four standouts from the 5A East make the initial cut.
Razorback signee Elauna Eaton & future Lady Vol Destiny Salary are among the Arkansas girls nominees. Six players from the Natural State have been selected all-time in the MCDAAG Girls Basketball Game. The only one from NEA was Ruby Vaden (Osceola) in 2002.
Marion teammates Detrick Reeves & Makyi Boyce are among the Arkansas boys nominees. Seven players from the Natural State all-time have been selected to the MCDAAG Boys Basketball Game. That select list includes Lepanto native Malik Monk in 2016.
The final rosters will be revealed later this month. The 2020 McDonald’s All-American Games will be played on April 1st in Houston, Texas.
