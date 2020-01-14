Gator giveaway to benefit local food banks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Once again, Jason Aldean is hoping to take a Gator-sized bite out of hunger.
The country music star is teaming up with Greenway Equipment this year to give away his John Deere Gator utility vehicle.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit three local food banks, including Arkansas Food Bank of Little Rock, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro, and the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston.
According to a news release, Aldean used the UTV on his property near Nashville, Tenn. It also features a dashboard plaque with his autograph.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased through Feb. 29 at GoGreenway.com/aldeangator or at any Greenway location.
Aldean will draw the winning ticket during his Feb. 29 concert at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
