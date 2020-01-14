$200,000 grant given for Mo. corrections research, offender rehabilitation

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri is placing focus on developing effective corrections strategies.
According to officials with the Department of Corrections, new strategies and programs have been designed to help offender success after release and reduce the risk that they will become a repeat offender.
These changes were made after research and recommendations from the Council of State Governments.
State corrections officials said in 2017, Missouri had the nation’s eighth-highest incarceration rate and fastest-growing female prison population.
More than half of new prison admissions were not from new crimes.
On Monday, Jan. 13 officials announced a $200,000 grant from the Urban Institute and a partnership with the University of Missouri School of Social Work.
The grant will go to research aimed at helping MODOC revitalize rehabilitation for Missourians in the criminal justice system.
State officials hope this will enhance public safety.
Missouri is one of five states chosen to join the Prison Research and Innovation Network (PRIN).
PRIN uses research, data and evidence to create new ways of making prisons safer and more rehabilitative.
The grant comes with $100,000 for on-site prison research innovation management and $100,000 to support University of Missouri (MU) research activities; and technical assistance from experts affiliated with the Urban Institute, Arnold Ventures, the network’s advisory board and peer agencies.
Officials said this project is expected to take place over the course of 4.5 years. It will begin at Moberly Correctional Center in the northeast part of the state.
MCC has a solid foundation for fostering a more rehabilitative approach to corrections.
MU School of Social Work researchers will lead projects focused on effective remediation for long-term behavioral change and rehabilitation.
Learn more about the project from Missouri Department of Corrections officials here.
