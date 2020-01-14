Harrisburg school board votes to name new superintendent

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) -The Harrisburg School District now has a new superintendent.
According to a Facebook post, the board ruled with a 3-2 vote Monday to name Chris Ferrell as the next superintendent.
Ferrell comes from the McGhee, Arkansas school district, where he’s held the superintendent job since 2017.
The Harrisburg School District has searched vigorously for a new superintendent since August after former superintendent Michael McInnis resigned.
McInnis was originally placed on administrative leave before his resignation.
