High water on Wappapello Lake causes facilities to close

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - Wappapello Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provided a high water update on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
As of 7:30 a.m. the lake level is 373.85 at Wappapello Lake.
Officials confirmed that the lake has crested.
Due to the high water, the following facilities are closed:
- Chaonia North Boat Ramp
- Chaonia South Boat Ramp
- Greenville Boat Ramp Area
- Hattie’s Ford
- Holiday Landing Boat Ramp
- People Creek Recreation Area and Boat Ramp
- Possum Creek Boat Ramp
- Rockwood Recreation Area and Restroom
- Snow Creek Campground
- Several remote boat ramps and access areas
In addition, several facilities remain open:
- Eagle Point Recreation Area
- Greenville Day Use Area
- Peoples Creek Upper Campground
- Pisos Point Boat Ramp
- Redman Creek Recreation Area and Boat Ramp
- Rockwood Landing Boat Ramp
- Rockwood Point Boat Ramp
- Spillway Recreation Area
- Sulphur Springs Boat Ramp
- Sundowner Boat Ramp
- Several remote boat ramps and access areas
For more information contact the Management Office at (573) 222-8562, or the Information Hotline at (573) 222-8139 or toll-free at 1-877-LAKE INFO (525-3463).
