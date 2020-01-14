Judge booted from ballot appeals to Ark. Supreme Court

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County district court judge knocked off the ballot due to a 25-year-old misdemeanor charge is appealing his case to the state’s highest court.
Judge Adam Weeks filed a petition Friday, Jan. 10, for a writ of certiorari with the Arkansas State Supreme Court.
It came after the Pulaski County Circuit Court ruled last Monday, Jan. 7, that Weeks’ name should be removed from the ballot for a circuit judge’s position.
Weeks’ filed to run for the open judgeship on Sept. 13, 2019.
On Dec. 6, Judy Miller filed a lawsuit seeking to have Weeks declared ineligible to run for public office and his name removed from the ballot.
The suit claimed Weeks had been found guilty of “infamous crimes,” including 4 hot check charges in the late 1990s and a fictitious tags charge from 1994.
In his Jan. 6 decision, Circuit Judge Chris Piazza found that the hot check charges did not disqualify Weeks, but the fictitious tags conviction mandated Weeks’ removal.
In his order, Piazza noted that it was “absurd” that the 25-year-old charge should disqualify Weeks.
With early voting set to begin on Feb. 17, Weeks asked in his appeal that the Supreme Court justices expedite their decision, stating “this matter must be decided no later than Feb. 14, 2020.”
On Monday, the court granted his motion for expedited consideration.
According to online court documents, the complete record is due by Jan. 17. The appellant’s and appellees’ simultaneous briefs will be due Jan. 23, with the appellant’s reply due Jan. 27.
