Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

EDUCATOR DEATH-STUDENT TRIP
Missouri educator dies in Thailand during student trip
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A University of Missouri adjunct professor died in Thailand while on a winter-break study program. The university said 64-year-old Wayne McDaniel died Friday while in the Phi Phi islands, which are near the west coast of the Malay peninsula. University spokesman Christian Basi said Monday the school is working to confirm the details of McDaniel's death. McDaniel was associate director of the Office of Technology Management and Industry Relations and an adjunct engineering professor. The study trip to Thailand takes students to mangrove swamps, wildlife areas and the Phi Phi islands to study coral wreaths.
ST. LOUIS PROSECUTOR-LAWSUIT
St. Louis prosecutor: Racist interests try to force her out
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has filed what she calls an unprecedented federal civil rights lawsuit, accusing the city, the local police union and others of a coordinated and racist conspiracy aimed at forcing her out of office. In the lawsuit field Monday, Gardner, the city's elected prosecutor, accuses “entrenched interests” of intentionally impeding her efforts to reform racist practices in the criminal justice system. The lawsuit alleges civil rights violations as well as violations of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871. Gardner is black. The defendants named in the lawsuit are white.
MISSOURI SENATORS-APPOINTMENTS
Missouri governor appoints 2 Democratic senators to new jobs
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two Democratic state senators from Kansas City to executive branch jobs. The Republican governor on Monday announced the appointments of Sen. Shalonn “Kiki” Curls to the state Labor and Industrial Relations Committee and Sen. Jason Holsman to the Missouri Public Service Commission. Holsman will join a five-person panel that regulates public utilities. Curls will join a three-member commission that hears appeals of administrative decisions in workers' injury and unemployment cases. Both senators were prohibited by term limits from seeking re-election this year and must be confirmed by the Senate to start their new jobs.
CARTHAGE-POLICE SHOOTING
Man dies in shooting after police chase in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 47-year-old man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers after a police chase near Carthage. Police Chief Greg Dagnan said the man was shot Sunday night after he exchanged gunfire with two state patrol troopers and a Jasper County deputy. The patrol identified him Monday as Brad Stirewalt of Diamond. Highway patrol trooper Sam Carpenter the chase began when a Newton County deputy tried to stop an apparently intoxicated driver. Stirewalt fled into Jasper County, where troopers and county deputies joined the pursuit. Carpenter says the chase ended in Carthage, where he got out of his truck and shot at the officers, who returned fire.
ABORTION-MISSOURI BUDGET
Planned Parenthood challenges Missouri payment cutoff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Planned Parenthood is challenging Missouri's denial of claims for Medicaid payments for a second time in two years. KCUR reports that Planned Parenthood’s affiliates in Overland Park, Kansas, appealed Missouri's cutoff of their fiscal 2020 funding last week in Jackson County, Missouri, after an administrative law judge ruled against them last month. Meanwhile, an appeal of the cutoff of 2019 funding is pending before the Missouri Supreme Court. Planned Parenthood attorney Charles Hatfield described the situation as a “continuation of the same old song and dance.”
FRANKS-OSCAR NOMINATION
Oscar nomination for film about Missouri activist Franks
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A documentary about Missouri activist and former state lawmaker Bruce Franks Jr. of St. Louis is up for an Oscar. The film, called “St. Louis Superman," is one of five finalists for Documentary Short Subject. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the nomination Monday. Franks Jr. attracted attention during protests after the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014. He served two terms in the Missouri House before resigning last spring, citing mental health struggles and personal losses from gun violence.
AP-US-MOTHER-CHARGED
Missouri mother charged with killing her infant twins
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri mother who said her infant twins were stillborn has been charged with killing the children. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office says 25-year-old Maya Caston of St. Louis faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse. No attorney is listed for her in online court records. Authorities say she gave birth to the boy and girl then covered their mouths and noses with a towel. She reported their births on Wednesday. Officials say the children were carried to full term and neither was stillborn.
LAWYERS DEATH-INVESTIGATED
Prosecutor wants federal death penalty in lawyer's slaying
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The Madison County state's attorney wants to see if the federal death penalty could be imposed in the stabbing death of a prominent Illinois attorney. Pharmacy student Timothy Michael Banowetz is accused of killing attorney Randy Gori and holding two children captive. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons tells KTVI-TV says it's one of three cases where he wants to see if the federal death penalty could be imposed where the suspects are accused of crossing state lines before the homicides. That could prompt the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute.