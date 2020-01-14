Man arrested accused of stealing car

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement arrested a man and took him to the Independence County jail, accused of stealing a woman’s car in Paragould.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Paragould police responded to Marco’s Pizza on Jan. 11 due to a vehicle theft.
On Jan 12, an Independence County deputy was patrolling when he encountered a gray Chevrolet Malibu without a license plate.
The deputy tried to pull the car over, but the driver continued to drive at speeds near 60 miles per hour.
The deputy continued to pursue the car as it would leave the road slightly as the driver looked at the deputy through the rearview mirror.
The vehicle eventually stopped in an area known as the Greenbriar Bottoms.
The deputy identified the driver as Anthony Parks from previous encounters the deputy had with him.
The deputy said, according to an affidavit, that he knew Parks recently had his driving privileges suspended.
The deputy arrested Parks for driving on a suspended license.
As the deputy searched Parks, he found a cheetah print debit card with a woman’s name on it.
Parks told the deputy the card belonged to his girlfriend.
The vehicle was confirmed stolen from Paragould police.
Inside the driver’s door pocket, the deputy also found the driver’s license belonging to the woman whose debit card was found inside the car.
The deputy located the woman’s wallet in the passenger seat, along with temporary financial paperwork that was found in the glove compartment.
A further search found a phone case with a glass smoking device commonly used to ingest methamphetamine.
The Independence County Chief Deputy was called to test the glass smoking device for meth residue and it came back positive.
The chief deputy then called Marco’s Pizza for information of the complainant, who turned out to be the husband of the woman whose debit card and driver’s license was found inside the car.
The chief deputy spoke to the husband and told him his vehicle had been found.
The affidavit said a further investigation is pending to determine if Parks used the credit/debit cards found in the vehicle.
Parks faces charges of use or possession with the purpose to use drug paraphernalia, two counts of theft by receiving, fleeing, and driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked. He was also charged as a habitual offender due to having four or more felony convictions.
His bond was set at $10,860.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.