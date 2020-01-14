Murder investigation underway in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is currently awaiting his bond hearing for a murder charge in Greene County.
According to Greene Counttheriff Steve Franks, the deputies responded to a home at 302 Greene 702 Road late Monday night after receiving a tip about a possible murder.
Deputies, along with special agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, responded to the home and found the body of 33-year-old Michael Dewayne Nix.
Nix’s body was sent to the state crime lab to determine the exact cause of death.
During the investigation, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Kevin Dale Brady, 54, of Jonesboro. Brady was arrested at a home in Greene County.
He faces a first-degree murder charge and is awaiting a bond hearing.
A press release from Sheriff Franks did not provide any further information, including a possible motive.
