New Jonesboro property ordinance will battle blighted structures

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -On Jan. 2, the city of Jonesboro’s new property & boarding securing ordinance went into effect, but enforcement won’t begin until April.
Created to help ensure health, safety and preserving property values and the beauty of Jonesboro, a Facebook post by the city of Jonesboro said this gives owners and residents time to familiarize themselves with the new rules.
The ordinance also works to eliminate vacated and blighted structures and encourages the rehabilitation of buildings.
“We have too many beautiful blocks that suffer because one property is allowed to fall into disrepair,” Mayor Harold Perrin said. “This ordinance gives us the tool to prevent these problems from festering.”
Under the ordinance, citizens and business owners MUST board any residential, commercial or industrial property if it meets one of these conditions:
- When necessary for public health, safety and welfare, as determined by the chief building official
- When deemed a health hazard and safety risk by the chief fire marshal; or
- When the property is vacant with no connected utilities for 60 days.
The ordinance also defines how structures should be secured.
- Boarding materials must be cut to fit openings, weatherproofed, and painted and maintained with a color that blends with the structure
- Broken or damaged windows and doors are to be boarded and/or secured within seven days
- Owners are required to diligently repair, rehabilitate or demolish structures within six months, with extensions allowed only with a permit for repair or demolition, an ongoing criminal investigation, or proof of undue hardship.
Permits to repair, rehabilitate or demolish a structure must be acquired within six months of notification by the city.
Failure to take action could result in you property receiving a nuisance abatement condemnation or a citation and fine of no less than $100 per day.
Director of Code Enforcement Michael Tyner said the ordinance covers properties that cause problems but may not meet the criteria for being condemned.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.