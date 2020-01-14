2 small earthquakes registered in the Bootheel

2 small earthquakes registered in the Bootheel
Two earthquakes registering at magnitudes of 1.7 were recorded in New Madrid and Pemiscot Counties. (Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller | January 14, 2020 at 9:25 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 3:55 PM

PEMISCOT and NEW MADRID COUNTIES, Mo. (KFVS) - Two small earthquakes were recorded in the Bootheel Monday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The first quake was registered at 1.7 magnitude at 3:01 p.m. on Monday. According to the USGS, the epicenter was 1.3 miles east-southeast of Marston, Missouri in New Madrid County.

The second quake also registered at 1.7 magnitude. The second quake was recorded at 2:03 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the USGS, the epicenter was 3.9 miles east of Hayward, Mo. in Pemiscot County.

Later on Tuesday at 5:01 a.m., a third quake was recorded at 2.3 magnitude in the southwest portion of Fulton County, Kentucky.

The three orange dots on the map represent three earthquakes registered in the Heartland on Monday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 14. (Source: USGS)
The three orange dots on the map represent three earthquakes registered in the Heartland on Monday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 14. (Source: USGS) (Source: USGS)

All three quakes are part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.