Student accused of sexual indecency on school bus

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A school field trip ended with a Lawrence County man under arrest after a 14-year-old girl claimed he “became very touchy and started kissing her.”
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Shane Willard Hill, 18, of Black Rock on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child, a Class D felony.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred on Dec. 13 during a Sloan-Hendrix school field trip to the Walnut Ridge Nursing Home.
During the bus ride back, the 14-year-old victim said Hill, who is a student at the school, “became very touchy and started kissing her on the lips and neck.”
According to the court documents, the victim said Hill “put his hand inside her shirt” and started touching her.
The victim told investigators she asked Hill to stop, “but he told her that it was okay and that no one would find out.”
A witness who was sitting across from Hill reported seeing him kiss the victim.
The witness reportedly said at one point the victim looked at them and “whispered for help.”
After the bus arrived at the school, a student reported it to Sloan-Hendrix school officials who contacted the sheriff’s office.
On Jan. 7, a judge found probable cause to arrest Hill. He is currently free on bond.
Detective Eric Cheatham told Region 8 News the case is “still under investigation.”
