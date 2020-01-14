Students can now take traditional pathway for nursing at Black River Technical College

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas State Board of Nursing approved one school to offer an Associate of Applied Science in Registered Nursing to its students.
Students at Black River Technical College can now take a traditional pathway without the requirement of being a Licensed Practical Nurse and they will learn in a state-of-the-art facility.
“We have manikins that don’t do anything to manikins that hearts beat, they breathe, they talk, they sweat, they have a seizure. If you need to have clinical experience, we run it in this lab,” Ramonda Housh, Dean of Nursing & Allied Health, said.
Through the program, students will take general study courses that are pre-requisites to get into the program. Once accepted into the nursing program, there will be three additional semesters in length, and then they will be eligible to register for the Registered Nursing exam.
The college urges students to get those applications in early as submission dates could break ties into the selection process.
For more information, contact Dean of Nursing & Allied Health Ramonda Housh at (870) 248-4173.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.