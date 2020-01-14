Affidavit: Murder suspect offers 'gold and silver’ to kill victim’s ex-husband, ex-judge, ex-prosecutor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman accused of killing former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins now faces even more charges.
A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge Rebecca O’Donnell with three counts of criminal solicitation to commit capital murder.
According to the court documents, the alleged incidents took place on or about June 15 and Dec. 1, 2019.
The affidavit stated that O’Donnell attempted to hire several Jackson County Jail inmates to kill Collins’s former husband, Phil Smith.
One of the inmates told investigators that “O’Donnell wanted the death of Phil Smith to look like a suicide.”
She also, according to the affidavit, wanted the women to kill Smith’s wife Mary and leave a “suicide note.”
The inmate was “supposed to shoot or hang Mr. Smith, causing his death, and then she is supposed to pack a bag so it looks like Mary was in the process of leaving Mr. Smith.”
O’Donnell reportedly told the woman to steal the Smiths’ gold and silver “as payment for killing” them.
O’Donnell also wanted the women to travel to the Randolph County Jail where her car was being held, and “blow it up to destroy any evidence.”
Not only did O’Donnell want the women to kill Phil Smith, investigators allege she also asked them to kill Judge Harold Erwin and the case’s prosecutor, Henry Boyce.
O’Donnell reportedly told one of the women Smith had “set her up” and that he needed to be killed.
At one point, O’Donnell asked one of the women “if she knew any ‘Mexican people’ that would be willing to kill Phil.”
Collins’s body was found outside her Pocahontas home on June 4.
Investigators arrested O’Donnell as she was on her way to a visitation service for Collins on June 14.
Sheriff David Lucas tells Region 8 News Arkansas State Police are investigating these latest charges.
Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty for O’Donnell, who is charged with capital murder and criminal solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence.
