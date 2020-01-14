3 suspicious deaths related to recreational drug use under investigation in southeast Mo.

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Authorities are investigating three suspicious deaths related to recreational drug use in Mississippi and Cape Girardeau Counties.
According to Sergeant Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Jan. 12, authorities received a call about a car on the side of the road. Around 6:53 p.m., a state trooper arrived on scene to find a car on the shoulder of interstate 57, near mile marker four in Mississippi County, near the Bertrand exit.
The trooper saw two people inside the car that were unresponsive, with the doors to the car locked. The trooper was able to forcibly enter the car, and found that the two people inside the car did not have a pulse. The trooper called for back-up and gave Narcan to both the people. One of the people died at the scene. The other person was revived, and taken to an area hospital.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is working on a suspicious death case related to recreational drug use in Mississippi County.
The Division is also assisting the Jackson Police Department with two suspicious deaths in Cape Girardeau County.
According to Jackson police, two people died in city limits that are believed to be related to recreational drug use. They said the deaths also happened on January 12.
Police say they don’t know if the deaths are related to the death investigation in Mississippi County.
According to Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner Dennis Turner, they completed the autopsies and found nothing on “gross examination," so they will have to wait on toxicology and histology reports.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.