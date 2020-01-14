Valley View voting to restructure bonds, save money for future growth

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Valley View School District is looking to restructure its bond payments to take advantage of lower interest rates.
Valley View School District Superintendent Bryan Russell told Region 8 News that Tuesday's vote will not increase any mill or any taxes of parents.
The vote will allow the district to look for other ways to fund building projects and take advantage of lower interest rates.
The district says by doing this, they'll save approximately $14 million by extending the current debt through 2050.
The district wants to renovate the Intermediate Cafeterias to create more classroom space, along with adding more classrooms to the Junior High.
(Editor’s Note: In a report Tuesday morning, Region 8 News incorrectly stated the vote could raise the mill by 42%. That is incorrect, and we regret the error.)
