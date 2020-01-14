Zuber invited to Royals Spring Training

SURPRISE, AZ. (KAIT) - There is less than a month until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training to get the 2020 baseball season going.
A former Arkansas State pitcher will have a chance to show what he can do in front of the big club.
Tyler Zuber was one of 26 non-roster players invited to Kansas City Royals camp this spring.
Zuber went 4-4 with a 1.79 ERA with 21 saves between A and AA last season in the Royals organization.
Kansas City opens camp on February 11th in Surprise, Arizona.
