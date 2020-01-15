Bid approved for Highway 18/Caraway Road interchange project

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Work is expected to begin in two to four weeks on a $3.1 million project for a key interchange in Jonesboro, according to ArDOT.
ArDOT said in a media release that Asphalt Producers, LLC of Jonesboro was awarded the $3,128,016.44 bid to do work at the Highway 18/Caraway Road interchange.
The work, officials said, will include resurfacing, traffic signal items, improving drainage and pavement markings in the area. The work is expected to be done in late 2020.
ArDOT also approved a nearly $3.2 million bid to resurface nearly 11 miles of Highway 135 between the Cache River and Highway 62.
Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, Inc. of Paragould received the $3,218,303.75 contract for work, which is expected to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting.
Construction in Clay and Greene counties is expected to be done in mid 2020.
