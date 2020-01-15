Bobby Petrino named head coach at Missouri State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The long and winding road that is Bobby Petrino’s football coaching career has taken a new turn.
The former University of Louisville coach has been hired as the head coach at Missouri State.
The news was announced Wednesday morning.
Petrino went 41-9 with two conference championships and two bowl wins at UofL from 2003-06, then returned in 2014 to a far less successful run with the Cardinals. His second turn produced a 36-26 record, but he couldn’t finish the 2018 season. He was fired with two games left when the Cards were 2-8 and struggling in all facets on and off the field.
In between his two stints in Louisville, Petrino coached the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons to a 3-10 record in 2007, then returned to college to turn Arkansas into a winner in four years, compiling a 34-17 record. While there, however, Petrino and an aide with whom he was having an extramarital affair got in a motorcycle accident. The ordeal led to Petrino’s firing from Arkansas, and produced one of the most enduring memes in the history of social media.
Petrino took a year off before returning to the coaching ranks, guiding Western Kentucky to an 8-4 record in 2013, good enough to earn a second chance with UofL athletic director Tom Jurich, who hired him before the 2014 season.
Yahoo Sports college football writer Pete Thamel reported Petrino’s five-year contract will pay him $250,000 per year.
Wednesday’s announcement set Twitter ablaze, and even some of college football’s best writers were critical of the move.
