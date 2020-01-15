Bobby Petrino named head coach at Missouri State

In between his two stints in Louisville, Petrino coached the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons to a 3-10 record in 2007, then returned to college to turn Arkansas into a winner in four years, compiling a 34-17 record. While there, however, Petrino and an aide with whom he was having an extramarital affair got in a motorcycle accident. The ordeal led to Petrino’s firing from Arkansas, and produced one of the most enduring memes in the history of social media.