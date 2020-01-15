City considers transferring vehicles to save money

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee met Tuesday afternoon to discuss an ordinance that brought Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott to the podium to clarify.
An ordinance introduced Tuesday would allow the City of Jonesboro to buy a vehicle for the mayor’s office and transfer his vehicle to the police department.
Chief Elliott said this move would save taxpayers $12,000 because if they buy a vehicle, they have to pay for the purchase and pay for the renovations to fit the police force.
The vehicle currently in the mayor's office is what Chief Elliott called a "police-type" Tahoe, already retrofitted to be used in the police department's fleet.
However, committee member David McClain proposed the idea to use a stipend with the purchase of the new mayor's vehicle.
This would base the payments per mile traveled, but committee member John Street said it has burned the city in the past by actually being even more expensive.
Chief Elliott stressed to committee members that this isn't a new concept and that the Jonesboro Police Department has previously transferred vehicles to other departments like JET.
Ultimately, the Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee moved the ordinance to the full council.
They meet again on Jan. 21.
