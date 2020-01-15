Crash with injuries shuts down lanes on Hwy. 49

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Wednesday morning shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Brookland.
Jonesboro/Craighead County E-911 Director Jeff Presley reported the crash around 7:45 a.m.
The crash occurred at the highway’s intersection with School Street, in front of the Jordan’s Kwik Stop.
A Region 8 News employee states traffic was “really backed up, affecting school drop off.” He reports as many as three vehicles, including an SUV and a truck, were involved.
Southbound lanes heading into Jonesboro were closed, as of 7:51 a.m.
Brookland Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene, as well as Emerson Ambulance Service.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.