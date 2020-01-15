Crash with injuries shuts down lanes on Hwy. 49

A man allegedly pulled a knife on medics in an ambulance. (Source: WSAZ/Gray News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 15, 2020 at 7:55 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 8:08 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Wednesday morning shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Brookland.

Jonesboro/Craighead County E-911 Director Jeff Presley reported the crash around 7:45 a.m.

The crash occurred at the highway’s intersection with School Street, in front of the Jordan’s convenience store. (Source: Google Maps)

A Region 8 News employee states traffic was “really backed up, affecting school drop off.” He reports as many as three vehicles, including an SUV and a truck, were involved.

Southbound lanes heading into Jonesboro were closed, as of 7:51 a.m.

Brookland Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene, as well as Emerson Ambulance Service.

