Crowley’s Ridge shoots 60%, puts 117 on the board in Tuesday victory

Press Release from Crowley’s Ridge Athletics
Crowley's Ridge College jumped out to a quick lead in a high paced game and cruised to a 117-71 win over Baptist Bible College on Tuesday night.
CRC took their first lead after Randy Stanley knocked down a jumper with 16:27 to play in the first half giving the Pioneers a 10-8 lead. BBC would come back and take the lead as each team traded the lead through the first half. The Patriots took the lead three times and the Pioneers lead four different times. There were two ties in the first half all within the first seven minutes of play.
Kyle Moore made his first three pointer of the night with 13:43 to play to give the Pioneers a 20-18 lead and CRC never gave the lead up after that. CRC took a 60-39 lead into the half after a tip in basket by Solomon Boan beat the buzzer.
CRC led throughout the second half by 20 or more points. The Pioneers had their biggest lead late in the game at 47 points.
Randy Stanley and Bo Roberson each scored 21 points on the night. Roberson added seven rebounds and 10 assist in the win. Kyle Moore added 13 points and Cortez Whitaker and Montrell James each added 10 points on the night.
CRC shot 45 of 75 for 60% and added 11 of 28 from the three point line. The Pioneers dished out 35 team assist in the win.
Baptist Bible was held to 25 of 80 shooting and only 11 of 44 from behind the three point line.
The 117 points scored by the Pioneers is the most points scored since the Pioneers defeated Baptist Bible College 120-43 back on January 19 of 2017.
