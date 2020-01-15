Former UL, Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino lands at Missouri State

Former UL, Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino lands at Missouri State
In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo, Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino tries to get the referees attention during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, in Syracuse, N.Y. Petrino, a coach with a track record of on-the-field success but off-the-field embarrassments, will be the next coach at Missouri State, the university said Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File) (Source: AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File))
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 15, 2020 at 12:59 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 1:12 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Bobby Petrino has been hired as the new football coach at Missouri State.

The school says Petrino will be introduced at a news conference Thursday. He will replace Dave Steckel, who was fired last week after winning just 13 games in five seasons.

Petrino has a 119-56 record in 14 seasons at Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Louisville. He left the Arkansas job after a motorcycle accident exposed an extra-marital affair.

Petrino was 36-26 in his second stint with Louisville when he was fired in 2018 in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.

