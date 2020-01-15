Former UL, Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino lands at Missouri State

In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo, Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino tries to get the referees attention during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, in Syracuse, N.Y. Petrino, a coach with a track record of on-the-field success but off-the-field embarrassments, will be the next coach at Missouri State, the university said Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File) (Source: AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File))