Free filing, information services to local Veterans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Jonesboro saw some out of town visitors Wednesday.
Representatives from the Memphis Veterans’ Center and the local Craighead County Veterans’ Service teamed up to help local Veterans.
They’re helping Veterans with claims, pensions, compensations, injuries on active duty and more.
It’s all to help those who so served so much for this country.
“We’re looking at trying to enroll individuals who don’t know about VA benefits, who have general questions and things of that nature,” says director Harvey Reid at the Veterans’ Center in Memphis.
Craighead County Veterans’ Service Officer C.H. Overbay says there’s work to be done.
“We still have a few World War II veterans, all the way up to those who are returning from active service,” Overbay says.
Suicide prevention, My Healthy Vets and transitional care for 9/11 victims are available.
On Thursday, Jan. 16, representatives will be at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Their address is 2908 S. Caraway Road, Suite B., Jonesboro, AR 72401.
