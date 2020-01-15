Gosnell & Melbourne win the Hot Shots of the Week (Jan. 6th - 11th)

It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week for January 6th through the 11th. Over 1,200 total votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page
Boys Winner: Gosnell
Gosnell wins the boys vote by 101 votes over Greene County Tech. With less than 15 seconds left, Brayden Burcham drives and lays it in to give the Pirates the lead. They beat Manila 44 - 42 on January 7th to take the 3A-3 lead.
Girls Winner: Melbourne
Melbourne wins the girls vote by 145 votes over Batesville. Kenley McCarn drives baseline and finds twine. She had 22 points on January 7th as the Lady Bearkatz beat Marmaduke 47-39. The reigning state champs are 14 and 2 this season and atop the 2A-3.
