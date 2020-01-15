Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Miami Marlins have traded outfielder Austin Dean to the St. Louis Cardinals for 18-year-old minor league outfielder Diowill Burgos. Dean was designated for assignment by the Marlins last week. He batted .225 for them in 64 games last year and hit .337 with 18 home runs for Triple-A New Orleans. He'll be added to the Cardinals' 40-man roster. Burgos signed with the Cardinals as an international free agent in September 2017. He batted .316 with 11 home runs and 50 RBIs in 58 games last season in the Dominican Summer League and Gulf Coast League.