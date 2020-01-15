Houlihan’s now open for business, offers exciting menu for everyone

By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 14, 2020 at 10:01 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 10:01 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Houlihan’s Restaurant announced the opening of their Jonesboro location.

According to a statement, the new restaurant sits on the campus of Arkansas State University at the Embassy Suites Red Wolf Convention Center and is the third LEED Gold certified Houlihan’s.

The restaurant offers a menu that has something for everyone, including creative appetizers like Char Crusted Ahi Tuna, entrees like Stuffed Chicken Breast & Melty Cheesey Cheeseburger, to desserts.

They’ll also offer gluten-sensitive and vegetarian menu items.

Hours for the restaurant are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-12 a.m. Friday & Saturday.

The restaurant is still hiring for servers, cooks, hosts, and dishwashers.

