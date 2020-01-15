“Integrity. Service. Purrr-ide” ISP introduces therapy cats

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois State Police introduced the Feline Division on social media Tuesday, Jan. 14.
DUIE (pronounced Dewey) and his sister DISPO came to Springfield Communications Center at just seven weeks old.
The furry companions have become therapy cats, according to police.
Check out all their photos here.
They were cared for around the clock by the Telecommunications Team before earning their new titles.
Around their necks, you’ll even find mini badges with their names. They also have mourning bands in the tragic event that a Trooper is lost.
From birthdays to the Kentucky Derby, these cats have become part of the Communications Center’s family.
State police call the pair a few of the ISP Feline Division’s best kept secrets.
