Jackson County School District voters extends district’s millage rate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters in the Jackson County School District approved to refinance and extend the school’s current millage.
The margin of the vote was 86% for and 14% against.
In a Facebook post, the district said the election did not increase anyone’s taxes.
It kept the district’s current millage rate at 36 mills, which is below the state average.
The district is refinancing to get a better interest rate and extend the district bond issue to 30 years.
This millage was how the district funded most of their building projects in the past.
The projects the district listed:
- $100,000+needed for student technology
- Replacing 48 HVAC units during the summer
- Eave work on Tuckerman Elementary School
- Playground work at Tuckerman Elementary School
- HVAC added to Swifton gym
- New parking lot with lights at Tuckerman High School gym
The district will complete as many projects as possible depending on the amount of money generated by the election.
