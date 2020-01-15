Jan. 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
As expected, dense fog redeveloped overnight as temperatures held steady near 50°F.
While the fog will lift by late-morning, a pair of fronts will affect Region 8 later today.
Some widely scattered showers will develop on a near-record warm January afternoon with a forecast high of 68°.
One or two thunderstorms may produce small hail in our southern counties.
The weather turns colder Thursday with cloudy skies.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
One Region 8 town is getting a new sewer system, but the mayor first wants to know how much residents earn.
The debate over pit bulls in one Region 8 community drew people from all around the area to voice their support and opposition.
“A can of worms!” That’s how some people are reacting following shocking new allegations in the murder trial of Becky O’Donnell.
The wait is over, the U.S. House of Representatives will send articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.