Jonesboro receives $90K grant to help fight criminal/gang activity

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Police Department received a federal Department of Justice grant that'll help combat gang activity.
According to a news release from the city, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced the grant is more than $90,000.
The grant will hire, train and provide equipment for an additional investigator to work with the Organized Criminal Activity Gang Task Force.
Police Chief Rick Elliott said the grant is one more resource used to drive out gang activity.
Elliott said gang activity has moved from larger cities to mid-sized urban areas in recent years as criminals look for new locations where their activities have not been on law enforcement’s radar.
“We have known and warned that gang activity has come to Jonesboro,” Mayor Harold Perrin said. “When Chief Elliott first expressed this to me, he also told me about steps he was taking to combat this unwelcome element. I thank our police department and our grants department for this grant and other proactive measures, including the SkyCops program that was recently rolled out.”
